"FLASH CRASH" CHARGES SPARK ALARM OVER REGULATION OF US MARKETS (on.ft.com/1G8lxZl)

TESCO TAKES FIRST STEPS ON LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY (on.ft.com/1yQxup1)

PUNTERS PLACE MORE BETS ON ED MILIBAND AS UK PRIME MINISTER (on.ft.com/1bwktH2)

TECH PIONEER TAKES ROLLS-ROYCE HELM (bloom.bg/1GjYnEx)

HSBC TO STAND BY LEADERSHIP DESPITE SHAREHOLDER COMPLAINTS (on.ft.com/1IJsMK8)

Overview

Navinder Singh Sarao, A UK trader accused of contributing to the 2010 "flash crash" in equity markets began a fight against extradition on Wednesday. He was granted bail in a London court as allegations that he played a role in triggering a dramatic plunge in equity prices revived anxiety in Washington over shortcomings in the workings of the world's largest stock market.

Chief Executive Dave Lewis claimed Tesco was not only over the worst of the crisis triggered by a 250 million pound profit overstatement last September but said there were tentative signs of recovery.

Gamblers are starting to favour Labour's Ed Miliband to become the next prime minister as opinion polls show no sign of a decisive swing back to the Conservatives.

Warren East, the former head of Arm Holdings, will become chief executive of Rolls-Royce, replacing John Rishton, who shocked investors on Wednesday by saying will step down in July.

HSBC is determined to shake off shareholder complaints and stand by its chairman and chief executive as it braces for at its annual meeting on Friday.

