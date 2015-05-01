May 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EUROZONE MARKETS REVERSE AS STIMULUS EUPHORIA WEARS OFF (on.ft.com/1QQzHa1)
CHURCH OF ENGLAND BLACKLISTS COAL AND TAR SANDS INVESTMENTS
(on.ft.com/1bZO63I)
EU TO PROBE POPULAR U.S. SITES OVER DATA USE AND SEARCH (on.ft.com/1bjzn2p)
MILIBAND RULES OUT COALITION WITH SNP (on.ft.com/1bZO63I)
Overview
European share prices saw their first monthly decline of the
year in April, as enthusiasm for Europe's quantitative easing
programme began to fade.
The Church of England, among the world's wealthiest
religious institutions, has decided to bar coal and tar sands
investments, in a striking victory for campaigners seeking to
make fossil fuels as unpopular as tobacco.
Brussels is set to widen its front against U.S. tech
companies just two weeks after the launch of its landmark
competition case against Google by initiating a
separate probe into a wider range of online platforms, such as
Netflix, WhatsApp, Skype, Airbnb and Uber.
Labour leader Ed Miliband attempted to shore up votes in the
final days of the election campaign, insisting he would rather
not be prime minister than do any form of deal with the Scottish
National Party.
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)