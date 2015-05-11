May 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Prudential and Woodford funds to accelerate rural broadband
rollout (on.ft.com/1cnqINm)
Call for probe into Benetton duty-free sale (on.ft.com/1F7JjYX)
Wm Morrison most at risk from discount stores, research
shows (on.ft.com/1cnv6Mg)
Overview
Broadband networks builder Gigaclear Plc (IPO-GIGA.L) has
secured funds from Prudential Financial Inc's
Infracapital and Woodford Investment Management LLP (IPO-WOOD.L)
to accelerate the rollout of ultrafast broadband networks in
rural areas of the UK.
Italian market regulator Consob has been urged by a Spanish
minority shareholder of World Duty Free S.p.A. to look
into the Benetton Family's deal to sell the airport retailer to
Swiss rival Dufry AG.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Britain's
fourth-biggest grocer, is most at risk from discount stores,
according to research done by the Local Data Company.
