Headlines

GREEK BAILOUT MONITORS HOLD EMERGENCY SUMMIT

CHANCELLOR TO TAKE FIRST STEPS TOWARD RBS PRIVATISATION

UK UNIONS CALL OFF NATIONAL RAIL STRIKE

PETROBRAS RETURNS TO SELLING DEBT WITH RARE CENTURY BOND

Overview

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde, European central bank head Mario Draghi secretly joined France's President François Hollande and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Berlin on Monday for a meeting with the German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Chancellor George Osborne is set to announce plans next week at Mansion House speech regarding the privatisation of Royal Bank of Scotland.

ITV Plc bought the remaining stake in, maker of hit drama series Poldark, Mammoth Screen, for an undisclosed amount. The deal value is estimated to be below 10 million stg, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Brazilian oil company Petrobras was set to raise $2.5bn on Monday after launching a rare Century bond - its first international debt foray in over a year. (on.ft.com/1JfM0L3) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)