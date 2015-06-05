(In headline and dateline, fixes date to June 5.)

June 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

HSBC Holdings Plc chief executive is set to announce plans next week regarding thousands of job cuts, selling operations in Brazil and Turkey .

Britain's financial regulator will fine Lloyds Banking Group more than 100 million pounds ($154 million) for failings in the way it handled complaints about mis-sold loan insurance.

Statoil ASA and ExxonMobil Corp chiefs are calling on policy makers to re-examine the contentious drilling process. Chief executive of Statoil said Europe could see a natural gas renaissance similar to that in the United States if governments allowed fracking in the region.

Payment processing company Worldpay is set to hire six banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to lead the company's London stock market listing, valued at 6 billion pounds.

