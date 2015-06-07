June 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ANSHU JAIN AND JURGEN FITSCHEN TO STEP DOWN AT DEUTSCHE BANK

RENAULT SAVINGS BANK ROLLS INTO UK

WOODFORD FUNDS INVEST 21 MLN STG IN AJ BELL

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG's co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Jurgen Fitschen are set to step down from their roles. John Cryan, former chief financial officer of UBS Group AG , will replace Jain. Fitschen, who will leave after the bank's annual meeting next year, will not be replaced.

Chocolate company Mars has joined oil companies BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc to oppose planned new European financial market regulations, arguing that they would increase volatility and reduce liquidity in raw materials markets. (on.ft.com/1G4TX1L)

French carmaker Renault SA will launch a retail savings bank in UK through its financing brand RCI. The bank is set to offer interest rates to attract funding.

Online investment platforms and stockbroker provider, AJ Bell, received about 21 million stg worth investment from funds run by Neil Woodford.

