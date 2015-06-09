June 10 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
HSBC TO AXE UP TO 50,000 JOBS IN 2 YEARS
(on.ft.com/1GbS6rZ)
DEUTSCHE, BARCLAYS AND RBS DOWNGRADED BY S&P
(on.ft.com/1Mmjm8V)
WPP CRITICISED OVER 'SORRELL-CENTRICITY'
(on.ft.com/1I0a5jr)
BT'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ADDS 5 POUNDS PER MONTH
(on.ft.com/1JI6tqt)
Overview
HSBC Holdings Plc is set to speed up a cull of
unprofitable units and countries by cutting almost 50,000 jobs -
half of them from selling businesses in Brazil and Turkey.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded several UK and
German banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays
Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland, saying it
considers government support for these banks to be uncertain.
Standard Life, which holds about 22 million shares in
WPP, criticized the company's "lack of transparency"
over the procedure followed to replace company founder and Chief
Executive Martin Sorrell.
Britain's BT said on Tuesday it would offer
Champions League soccer matches to new and existing customers of
its TV service for free, and to its broadband subscribers for 5
pounds a month.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)