July 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SHELL EYES BILLIONS OF SAVINGS ON BG DEAL

(on.ft.com/1MeIXCX)

ITALY TO FLOAT 40 PERCENT OF POSTE ITALIANE

(on.ft.com/1LxcOGa)

BANKS DRIVE UK DIVIDENDS TO POST-CRISIS HIGH

(on.ft.com/1fWpQBu)

Overview

Royal Dutch Shell, which is all set to acquire rival BG Group Plc, may cut its capital expenditure for the year by several billion dollars from the previously announced $33 billion figure.

The government of Italy is planning to begin the floatation of its post office, Poste Italiane, in the first week of August and is expecting to raise about 4 billion euros from a 40 percent stake listing.

Dividends paid by the companies in the UK reached their highest level in the second quarter since the 2008 financial crisis. About 29.2 billion stg was paid in dividends during the quarter, including special dividends.

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)