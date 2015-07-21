July 20 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MERGER OF DRINKS CAN MAKERS FACES EUROPEAN COMPETITION PROBE
LOCKHEED AGREES TO BUY HELICOPTER MAKER SIKORSKY FOR $9 BLN
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC IN 1.3 BLN POUND REVERSE TAKEOVER OF
AVEVA
Overview
European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth
investigation into U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp's 4.3
billion-pound ($6.69 billion) offer for U.K. peer Rexam Plc
, concerned about the anti-competitive effects.
Lockheed Martin Corp said it would buy Black Hawk
maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp
for $9 billion, cementing Lockheed's dominance in weapons
making.
Britain's Aveva, which agreed to a reverse takeover
proposal by France's Schneider Electric SE, says it
will remain independent.
($1 = 0.6426 pounds)
