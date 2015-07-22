July 22 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
RIVALS ASK EU TO PROBE GOOGLE'S ROLE IN ADVERT TECHNOLOGY
MARKET (on.ft.com/1fkfkDc)
VODAFONE SHAKES UP EUROPEAN MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE
(on.ft.com/1LBtvAf)
SFO INVITES BARCLAYS TO TALK ABOUT SETTLING QATAR DEAL PROBE
(on.ft.com/1SAzTrK)
GERMAN CARMAKERS NEARING DEAL FOR NOKIA'S HERE MAPPING ARM
(on.ft.com/1gN8mYA)
Overview
Several rivals of Google, including OpenX and
AppNexus, which is part-owned by WPP Plc and Microsoft
Corp, have expressed concerns to the European
Commission in recent months, saying Google might be unlawfully
oppressing competition in the market for advertising technology.
Vodafone Group Plc said the company's head of
Europe, Philipp Humm, is set to leave as a part of its
restructuring program in Europe. Also, the head of its most
important markets on the continent will report directly to
Vittorio Colao, chief executive.
UK's Serious Fraud Office offered Barclays Plc to
settle a long-running criminal probe into its multi-billion
pound fundraising from Qatari investors during the 2008
financial crisis.
Nokia Oyj is in talks with three German carmakers
- BMW, Daimler AG and Audi, a Volkswagen AG
unit - regarding a sale of its maps unit, HERE, for
about 2.5 billion euros.
