July 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GEORGE OSBORNE PROPOSES TO CAP PUBLIC SECTOR PAY-OFFS AT 95,000 STG (on.ft.com/1DdnE2V)

AMAZON PAYS $250 MLN TO SIGN DEPARTING TOP GEAR TRIO FOR NEW SHOW (on.ft.com/1DdoFbi)

IHG and Starwood have held early deal talks (on.ft.com/1DdpZLf)

Overview

George Osborne on Friday will set out plans to end six-figure severance payments for civil servants as he tries to save about 100 million pounds ($156.00 million) a year by curbing pay-offs.

Britain's former BBC "Top Gear" host Jeremy Clarkson has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon to present a new motoring show for the online retailer's subscription service alongside co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.

InterContinental Hotels Group has held early stage talks with Starwood Hotels & Resorts over a union to create the world's largest hotel group, said two people familiar with the discussions.

($1 = 0.6410 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)