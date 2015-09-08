Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BRUSSELS CLEARS $14 BLN GE-ALSTOM DEAL, BUT WITH CONDITIONS
FORMER SAINSBURY CHIEF JOINS TERRA FIRMA
WORLD BANK CHIEF ECONOMIST WARNS FED TO DELAY RATE RISE
Overview
General Electric won European Union antitrust
clearance to buy Alstom's power unit for $14 billion,
its largest takeover, after agreeing to sell some of the French
company's assets to Ansaldo Energia.
Justin King, the former chief executive of British
supermarket chain operator J Sainsbury Plc, is joining
Guy Hands' Terra Firma Capital Partners as vice
chairman.
The U.S. Federal Reserve should hold off raising interest
rates until the global economy is more stable, the World Bank's
chief economist said.
