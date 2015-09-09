Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MONITISE ANNOUNCES CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S DEPARTURE

(on.ft.com/1OApVGi)

RESPIRATORY DRUG TRIAL FAILURE DEALS BLOW TO GSK REVIVAL PLAN (on.ft.com/1hZ1jMz)

COURT ORDERS LUFTHANSA PILOTS TO END STRIKE

(on.ft.com/1Ll0s0d)

Overview

Monitise Plc Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Buse has quit after just over a year in the post, the mobile banking software maker said on Wednesday, as it posted an increased yearly loss and forecast flat revenue in the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc's inhaled medicine Breo failed to prolong life in patients with chronic respiratory disease in a high-stakes clinical trial of 16,500 people, torpedoing hopes of a sales boost for the drug.

A German court has ruled that Lufthansa pilots must halt a strike that led to the cancellation of about 1,000 flights, in an increasingly bitter row over cost cuts and pay at the airline.

