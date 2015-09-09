Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MONITISE ANNOUNCES CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S DEPARTURE
RESPIRATORY DRUG TRIAL FAILURE DEALS BLOW TO GSK REVIVAL
COURT ORDERS LUFTHANSA PILOTS TO END STRIKE
Overview
Monitise Plc Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Buse
has quit after just over a year in the post, the mobile banking
software maker said on Wednesday, as it posted an increased
yearly loss and forecast flat revenue in the current year.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's inhaled medicine Breo failed
to prolong life in patients with chronic respiratory disease in
a high-stakes clinical trial of 16,500 people, torpedoing hopes
of a sales boost for the drug.
A German court has ruled that Lufthansa pilots
must halt a strike that led to the cancellation of about 1,000
flights, in an increasingly bitter row over cost cuts and pay at
the airline.
