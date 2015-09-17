Sept 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Anheuser-Busch InBev eyes takeover of rival SABMiller (on.ft.com/1FNZhor)

Randgold bets on Ghana tie-up with AngloGold (on.ft.com/1FNZCHu)

BlaBlaCar zooms ahead with $200 mln investment valuing it at 1.4 bln euros (on.ft.com/1FNZMyy)

Overview

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, has approached rival SABMiller about a takeover that would form a colossus producing a third of the world's beer.

Africa's biggest gold producer AngloGold Ashanti said it has signed a deal with Randgold Resources to jointly redevelop its aging Obuasi mine in Ghana.

French ride-sharing start-up Blablacar has raised $200 million from three venture capital funds as it pursues its expansion in emerging markets.