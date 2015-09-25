Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Matthias Müller emerges as favourite for top job at VW (on.ft.com/1Ky53P3)
Starbucks to raise average UK wages (on.ft.com/1Ky57OM)
Abengoa initiates overhaul as chairman Felipe Benjumea
retires (on.ft.com/1Ky61uM)
Overview
Matthias Mueller, the head of Porsche sports car brand, has
emerged as the favourite to be appointed as Volkswagen's
chief executive, people close to the company
indicated, as the fallout from the U.S. vehicle emissions test
rigging scandal broadened.
Starbucks Corp, said it will raise its average UK
wage to just under 8 pounds ($12.18) an hour from November and
offer interest-free loans to help its staff pay deposits on
their housing.
Spanish energy company Abengoa said it launched a
deep overhaul of its troubled business, including a 650 million
euro ($726.5 million) capital increase and the retirement of its
veteran chairman.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
($1 = 0.6569 pounds)
