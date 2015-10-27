BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
Oct 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK TO RIP UP IT SYSTEMS BLAMED FOR PROBLEMS
TEENAGER ARRESTED OVER TALKTALK HACK
GEORGIA HEALTHCARE SETS RANGE FOR LONDON LISTING
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG co-Chief Executive John Cryan is set to talk about replacing the bank's messy and outdated technology, cutting tens of thousands of jobs and shrinking the bonus pool when he presents his strategy to investors on Thursday.
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland on Monday over a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of data from among the 4 million customers of British broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc.
Healthcare services provider Georgia Healthcare Group IPO-GEOR.L set a price range of about 215 pence to 315 pence share, valuing the company between 257 million stg and 347 million stg
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* RealPage Inc - on April 3, 2017, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - sec filing
* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO