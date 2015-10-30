Oct 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT 9,000 JOBS AND EXIT 10 COUNTRIES IN OVERHAUL (on.ft.com/1GNHOlQ)

XAVIER NIEL BUYS OPTIONS ON POTENTIAL 11 PCT TELECOM ITALIA STAKE (on.ft.com/1P8M54r)

SHELL FALLS TO $7 BLN LOSS ON AXED PROJECTS

(on.ft.com/1P8PXlX)

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is set to cut about 9 percent of its workforce, with 4,000 of the job losses in Germany, as part of a strategic overhaul.

Telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel has become the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore's Vivendi, after Italy's stock market regulator confirmed that Niel now holds the equivalent of an 11.2 percent voting stake in Telecom Italia.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which reported its largest net loss in at least 16 years, said on Thursday that it is cutting another 1,000 jobs after taking a $8 billion hit from the plunge in crude oil prices.

