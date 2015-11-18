Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* UBS buys Santander's Italian private bank
(on.ft.com/1kDn32E)
* Monsanto mulls case for new Syngenta bid
(on.ft.com/1HX1GOC)
* Barclays faces another heavy forex fine
(on.ft.com/1HUPGT0)
* BT charge of 1.7 mln pounds EE cost to Openreach
inappropriate, says Ofcom
(on.ft.com/1SWT7cU)
Overview
UBS is to buy Santander Private Banking (SPB
Italia), a unit of Spanish bank Santander in Italy
which manages 2.7 billion euros in assets, the Swiss banking
group said in a statement on Tuesday.
Monsanto Co. is evaluating whether it should acquire
agrochemical rivals, including Syngenta AG, Monsanto's
Chief Operating Officer Brett Begemann said on Tuesday. This
comes less than three months after the U.S. company abandoned a
$46 billion hostile pursuit of the Swiss group.
British bank Barclays Plc could face another $100
million fine by the New York Department of Financial Services
(DFS) over forex market practices, the Financial Times reported,
citing people familiar with the case.
Telecoms regulator Ofcom has called it "inappropriate" for
BT to bill part of the cost relating to its acquisition
of EE to its Openreach division.
