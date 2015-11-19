Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* BlackRock to close poor performing $1 billion macro hedge
fund (on.ft.com/1S5ietg)
* Syngenta weighs deals in sector shake-up (on.ft.com/1S5iHvK)
* Barclays accused of abusing 'last look' trading system (on.ft.com/1S5kd0U)
Overview
World's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc is winding
down its Global Ascent fund, which makes bets on bond and
currency markets, and returning money to investors, the company
said in a statement.
Syngenta AG is actively considering deals with rival
companies, after it has rejected Monsanto Co's offer,
Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare said in an interview to the
Financial Times.
Barclays PLC has been fined $150 million by the New
York Department of Financial Services for abusing the 'last
look' trading system.
