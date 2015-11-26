Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Payday lender Wonga to pilot 90-day loans

Renewables group Abengoa sends Spanish bank shares tumbling

Lloyds set to announce 1,000 job cuts

Overview

UK's largest payday lender is testing a 90-day loan, at a 0.8 percent interest rate a day, with an aim to make it more affordable to borrowers.

Spain's Abengoa started insolvency proceedings on Wednesday, resulting in a tumble of shares in Spanish banks over concerns that the country's lenders may be left with heavy losses.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to unveil 1,000 job cuts on Thursday as part of a broader restructuring plan announced last year.