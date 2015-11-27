Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Blow for Hollande as joblessness reaches record level in France (on.ft.com/1kVQPjp)

S. Korea orders Volkswagen to recall 125,000 cars

(on.ft.com/1XucACo)

Attempted 'elephant deal' costs Barclays 72 million stg (on.ft.com/1QK8es0)

Overview

According to figures from the labour ministry, the number of jobless in France rose to a new record of 3.59 million in October, with 42,000 more people out of work last month.

South Korea on Thursday became the first country outside the United States to punish Volkswagen AG on the basis of its own emissions tests, slapping the German automaker with a record fine and ordering a recall of 125,000 vehicles.

Barclays Plc on Thursday was fined about 72 million stg by the Financial Conduct Authority for an attempt to bag an "elephant-deal". The regulator put out details of the bank's careless financial-crime controls and willingness to ignore its own procedures. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)