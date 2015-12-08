Dec 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
SEC prepares new Credit Suisse charges
Publicis loses most P&G U.S. accounts
Former UK PM Gordon Brown to join Pimco as adviser
Overview
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to
file charges against Credit Suisse Group AG for
inflating reports of assets under management in its private
bank.
French advertising giant Publicis Groupe SA is set
to lose most of Procter & Gamble Co U.S. accounts as P&G
is shifting almost all of its North American media planning and
buying business from Publicis to Omnicom Group Inc.
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown is joining Pimco board
as an adviser. He joins other public officials on the board
including the former president of the European Central Bank,
Jean-Claude Trichet.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)