BRIEF-BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's East Nile Delta
* BP makes third gas discovery in North Damietta concession, East Nile Delta, Egypt
Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EDF powerless to stop exit from France's CAC 40 index
RBS legal chief jumps ship to Santander UK
Sofinnova raises 300 mln euros for European biotech investment (on.ft.com/1lsBl6u)
Overview
France's EDF is set to be replaced by Klepierre SA , the real estate investment company, in the blue-chip CAC 40 stock index. The change will be effective Dec. 21.
A top lawyer from Royal Bank of Scotland, John Collins, has resigned to join Santander UK in less than a year in the role at RBS.
Sofinnova Partners, one of Europe's biggest healthcare investors, raised 300 million euros for its latest venture fund.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* BP makes third gas discovery in North Damietta concession, East Nile Delta, Egypt
LONDON, March 27 Emerging equities were pressured on Monday by growing concern for so-called Trumpflation trades, although the dollar's retreat to four-month lows allowed currencies such as the rand and rupee to scale multi-month highs.