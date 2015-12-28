Dec 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Eurozone economists sceptical of more ECB asset purchases in 2016 (on.ft.com/1IxCfJn)

UK curbs on whiplash claims set to cut car premiums by 1 bln stg (on.ft.com/1IxCKTF)

Metro Bank secures Williams & Glyn banker as IPO plans ripen (on.ft.com/1IxDgRy)

Overview

The European Central Bank is not expected to increase the size of its 1.46 trillion euros ($1.60 trillion) asset-purchase programme in 2016 despite assurances by ECB chief Mario Draghi that additional monetary stimulus is still on the table, according to a poll of eurozone analysts by the Financial Times.

Britain's biggest insurers will pass on savings resulting from an agreement with the government to eliminate spurious insurance claims for whiplash injuries, saving their customers an average 50 pounds ($74.60) a year off premiums.

Metro Bank has hired Mark Stokes, a senior banker from rival challenger Williams & Glyn, as it nears a listing on the London Stock Exchange, expected in February, according to people familiar with the process. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) ($1 = 0.6702 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)