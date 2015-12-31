Dec 31 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK draws line under 'banker bashing' after scrapping
assessment (on.ft.com/1PxJ2UI)
Etihad Airways to appeal German court ruling (on.ft.com/1mjHu5r)
Novo Banco investors threaten legal action over 2 bln euro
losses (on.ft.com/1mqzTlb)
Overview
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has discarded its
review of culture at retail and wholesale banks operating in the
country, saying each company is unique and cannot be easily
compared, according to people familiar with the situation.
Gulf airline Etihad said it will appeal a lost court
decision in Germany over the right to jointly sell tickets for
some routes operated by Air Berlin Plc this winter.
Investors have reacted with anger and threatened legal
action after the Bank of Portugal said it plans to impose heavy
losses on almost 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) of senior bonds
at Novo Banco, the 'good bank' carved out of the failed Banco
Espirito Santo.
($1 = 0.9148 euros)
