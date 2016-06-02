June 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Munich Re to cut 1,800 jobs at Ergo to trim costs by 280m by 2020 (bit.ly/1Y3lwCv)

LSE-Deutsche Börse plan 1,250 job cuts in proposed merger (bit.ly/1Y3maQo)

Watchdog urged to review P2P protection (bit.ly/1Y3lScm)

Saudi wealth fund takes $3.5bn Uber stake (bit.ly/1Y3lWcd)

Overview

Munich Re's insurance business Ergo unveiled a deep restructuring on Wednesday in a bid to return to profit, cutting 13 percent of its German workforce and setting out plans to launch a digital insurer and a revamped product line.

London Stock Exchange Group said its planned $30 billion merger with German rival Deutsche Boerse could initially cut 1,250 jobs across the combined group and should eventually lead to 250 million euros ($279.68 million) in extra revenue a year.

Consumers may need tougher protection against "inherently higher" risks from investing in online platforms that offer loans, a senior British lawmaker, Andrew Tyrie, said on Wednesday.

Uber has raised $3.5 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the U.S. ride-hailing service said on Wednesday, gaining a crucial partner in its expansion into the Middle East. ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)