UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Thomson Reuters in $3.55 billion sale of IP and science business (on.ft.com/29KZim1)
* UniCredit and Santander scramble to save asset manager merger (on.ft.com/29KZpOx)
* Russia sells 11 percent stake in Alrosa (on.ft.com/29L04j2)
* Siemens backs away from Brexit warnings (on.ft.com/29JDbPG)
Overview
* Canadian group Onex Corp and Baring Private Equity Asia are acquiring Thomson Reuters' intellectual property and science business in an all-cash deal worth $3.55 billion.
* Italy's UniCredit and Spain's Banco Santander are scrambling to save a plan that would create one of Europe's largest money managers after the UK's vote to leave the EU added to concerns about the outlook for the 5.3 billion euro ($5.86 billion) deal.
* The Russian government has sold a 10.9 percent stake in diamond miner Alrosa for 52.2 billion roubles ($814 million) as part of a privatisation programme aimed at plugging the country's budget deficit.
* Siemens has backed away from its earlier warnings that Brexit could make the U.K. a worse place to do business in and affect the group's future British investment plans. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: