*ValueAct, the hedge fund run by Jeff Ubben, has agreed to pay $11 million to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit over its stakebuilding in Baker Hughes and Halliburton .

*Airbus is slashing production of its A380 superjumbo, which has struggled to win new customers amid a lacklustre market for widebody aircraft.

*JPMorgan Chase has promised to lift basic hourly pay for 18,000 of its lowest paid U.S. workers by at least a fifth by 2019.

*The UK's markets watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority, warned the Bank of England in the immediate aftermath of the UK's vote to leave the EU that commercial-property funds could start temporarily trapping investors' money. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)