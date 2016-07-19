July 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

*Japan's SoftBank has agreed to acquire the British smartphone chip designer Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion ($32.22 billion). SoftBank said that it will pay £17 ($22.54) in cash for each share in Arm.

*Wells Fargo has struck a £300 million ($397.80 million) deal to buy a new European headquarters in London, in one of the largest property deals in the city to be sealed since the June 23 referendum.

*The European Investment Bank has agreed to lend £21 million ($27.85 million) to a high-speed broadband project in the UK, its first investment in the country since the June 23 referendum.

*Millions of daily payments have been blocked by a technical outage at Worldpay that has lasted more than two weeks and left many customers unable to receive cash from gambling operators and e-commerce sites. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds)