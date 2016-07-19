UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
*SoftBank to take over UK's Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion (on.ft.com/2a65RCR)
*Wells Fargo agrees to buy £300 million new European headquarters in London (on.ft.com/2a63Giw)
*UK's Hyperoptic wins £21m EU loan for ultrafast broadband (on.ft.com/2a64zaM)
*Worldpay two-week outage hits millions of payments (on.ft.com/2a64WC2)
*Japan's SoftBank has agreed to acquire the British smartphone chip designer Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion ($32.22 billion). SoftBank said that it will pay £17 ($22.54) in cash for each share in Arm.
*Wells Fargo has struck a £300 million ($397.80 million) deal to buy a new European headquarters in London, in one of the largest property deals in the city to be sealed since the June 23 referendum.
*The European Investment Bank has agreed to lend £21 million ($27.85 million) to a high-speed broadband project in the UK, its first investment in the country since the June 23 referendum.
*Millions of daily payments have been blocked by a technical outage at Worldpay that has lasted more than two weeks and left many customers unable to receive cash from gambling operators and e-commerce sites. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract

* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions