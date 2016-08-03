Aug 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* EDF chief admits knowing of Hinkley delay in advance. (bit.ly/2b3M9DO)
* Saatchi chairman quits after gender row. (bit.ly/2b3LtyE)
* Finra fines Barclays $1.3 mln for reporting violations. (bit.ly/2b3LUZx)
Overview
* EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy knew the
British government wanted to take more time to review the
Hinkley Point nuclear contract before the French utility's board
voted to approve the investment, he said in a letter to top
executives.
* Kevin Roberts, the chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi, quit
after sparking uproar by saying a lack of women in high-powered
jobs in advertising was not a problem and that some women lacked
the "vertical ambition" to make it to the top.
* U.S. securities-industry watchdog Finra has fined Barclays
, the UK-based bank, $1.3 million for "systemic"
reporting violations.
