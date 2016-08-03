Aug 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* EDF chief admits knowing of Hinkley delay in advance. (bit.ly/2b3M9DO)

* Saatchi chairman quits after gender row. (bit.ly/2b3LtyE)

* Finra fines Barclays $1.3 mln for reporting violations. (bit.ly/2b3LUZx)

Overview

* EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy knew the British government wanted to take more time to review the Hinkley Point nuclear contract before the French utility's board voted to approve the investment, he said in a letter to top executives.

* Kevin Roberts, the chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi, quit after sparking uproar by saying a lack of women in high-powered jobs in advertising was not a problem and that some women lacked the "vertical ambition" to make it to the top.

* U.S. securities-industry watchdog Finra has fined Barclays , the UK-based bank, $1.3 million for "systemic" reporting violations. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)