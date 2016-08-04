Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Carney issues stark warning with package to ease Brexit downturn. (bit.ly/2b6IaGJ)

* Cameron rewards Osborne in honours list. (bit.ly/2b6IXYf)

* Goldman warns of Brexit restructuring. (bit.ly/2b6Hkdd)

Overview

* The Bank of England cut interest rates to next to nothing on Thursday and unleashed billions of pounds of stimulus to cushion the economic shock from Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Acting on its chief economist's wish to use "a sledgehammer to crack a nut", the BoE reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to a record-low 0.25 percent

* David Cameron has rewarded his political aides and allies with some of Britain's highest honours to mark his resignation as prime minister, according to an official list published on Thursday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union may adversely affect some of its operations in the EU and could require the bank to restructure some of its businesses. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)