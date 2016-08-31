Aug 31 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
*EU orders Apple to pay Ireland 13 billion euros in unpaid
taxes (on.ft.com/2bPzW5m)
*France requests EU to halt TTIP talks (on.ft.com/2bPA2dp)
*BHP cuts CEO's incentive after Brazilian mine accident (on.ft.com/2bPAd8l)
*Berkeley Group to drop out of FTSE 100 on UK property fears
(on.ft.com/2bPAx77)
Overview
*The European Commission ordered Ireland to collect a tax
bill of 13 billion euros ($14.49 billion) from Apple
after finding that the U.S. company enjoyed a quarter of a
century of illegal state support.
*France has urged the European Commission to end talks on a
transatlantic trade deal, amid mounting frustration over the
United States' demands and growing popular disenchantment with
free trade.
* BHP Billiton's CEO will not get a short-term
incentive this year after an accident at a Brazilian mine which
left 19 people dead.
*Berkeley Group will be replaced by gold miner
Polymetal International in the FTSE 100 after negativity about
the U.K. property market affected the home builder's shares.
FTSE is expected to confirm the changes on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)