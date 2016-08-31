Aug 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*EU orders Apple to pay Ireland 13 billion euros in unpaid taxes (on.ft.com/2bPzW5m)

*France requests EU to halt TTIP talks (on.ft.com/2bPA2dp)

*BHP cuts CEO's incentive after Brazilian mine accident (on.ft.com/2bPAd8l)

*Berkeley Group to drop out of FTSE 100 on UK property fears (on.ft.com/2bPAx77)

Overview

*The European Commission ordered Ireland to collect a tax bill of 13 billion euros ($14.49 billion) from Apple after finding that the U.S. company enjoyed a quarter of a century of illegal state support.

*France has urged the European Commission to end talks on a transatlantic trade deal, amid mounting frustration over the United States' demands and growing popular disenchantment with free trade.

* BHP Billiton's CEO will not get a short-term incentive this year after an accident at a Brazilian mine which left 19 people dead.

*Berkeley Group will be replaced by gold miner Polymetal International in the FTSE 100 after negativity about the U.K. property market affected the home builder's shares. FTSE is expected to confirm the changes on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)