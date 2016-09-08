Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Micro Focus to buy HP Enterprise arm in $9 bln coup on.ft.com/2bZr4PW
John Malone's Liberty to take wheel of F1 in $8 bln deal on.ft.com/2bZseLn
TPG gains control of McAfee in $4.2 bln deal on.ft.com/2bZs6LO
Apple launches iPhone 7 and new Watch on.ft.com/2bZrrKx
Overview
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co agreed to spin off its
software assets to Micro Focus International plc in a
deal valued at $8.8 billion.
Liberty Media Corp agreed to take control of
Formula One in a deal valued at $8 billion.
Investment firm TPG is buying a majority stake in Intel
Corp's security unit, for $3.1 billion in cash, valuing
the company at $4.2 billion including debt.
Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 7 and a new watch at
its annual product launch on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)