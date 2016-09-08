Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Wells Fargo hit with record fine over secret accounts on.ft.com/2cdH4uP May tells Tusk UK wants smooth EU divorce on.ft.com/2cdGNaV Hammond vows to protect top bankers from EU migration curbs on.ft.com/2cdHhOk Overview Wells Fargo & Co was hit by a fine of $185 million in fines by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after regulators found staff trying to meet targets secretly opened millions of accounts without customers' knowledge. UK's prime minister Theresa May has told the president of the European Council Donald Tusk that the UK needs time to prepare for its exit from the EU. Philip Hammond pledged to maintain free movement for top bankers after Britain leaves the European Union. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)