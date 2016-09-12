Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Minouche Shafik quits Bank of England after two years
M&S executive Laura Wade-Gery to depart
PotashCorp and Agrium agree near-$30 bln fertilisers merger
on.ft.com/2cn9F0O
HP Inc inks $1 bln Samsung printer deal
Overview
Minouche Shafik resigned as deputy governor of the Bank of
England two years into a five year term to become director of
the London School of Economics.
British retailer Marks & Spencer's director Laura
Wade-Gery has left the company after a year of maternity leave.
Canadian fertilizer producers Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
Inc and Agrium Inc agreed to merge in a deal
that will create a new company with a market capitalisation of
almost $30 billion.
HP Inc said it would buy Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's printer business for $1.05 billion.
