Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Japan's Fujitsu to cut 1,800 UK jobs in efficiency drive.
(on.ft.com/2dJZ5VA)
* UK budget watchdog warns of Osborne's 5 bln stg pensions
gap. (on.ft.com/2dZseqK)
* Putin calls off trip to Paris as Syria tensions grow. (on.ft.com/2dJYPFJ)
Overview
* A decision by Japanese electronics company Fujitsu Ltd
to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain is not linked to the
country's vote to leave the European Union, it said on Tuesday.
* An analysis by the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility,
published on Tuesday found that former finance minister George
Osborne's various pension reforms during his time in office will
lead to a 5-billion-pound ($6.22-billion) per year gap in UK's
public finances in the long term.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancelled a visit to
Paris next week after President Francois Hollande said he would
see him only for talks on Syria - the latest episode in
deteriorating relations between Moscow and the West.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)