Headlines

Overview

Pensions regulator issued warning notices to former BHS boss Philip Green and companies controlled by his wife, suggesting they must support the BHS pension schemes following its collapse.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is to bundle its continental European operations under the direct control of an expanded office in Amsterdam, as it positions itself for a post-Brexit world.

Twenty-first Century Fox Inc reported a better than expected performance by its movie studio and election driven boost in ratings at Fox News.

City of London bankers are too worried about losing their passports for access to the EU single market after Brexit and a clean break could help the UK thrive as a financial centre, a new report argues. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)