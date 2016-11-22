Nov 22 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Japan issues tsunami warnings after 7.4 magnitude quake. on.ft.com/2gDuIjW
* Michael Sherwood quits as Goldman co-head of Europe. on.ft.com/2fKTXPi
* Abigail Johnson succeeds father as Fidelity chairman. on.ft.com/2fzjQim
Overview
* A powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan on Tuesday,
the Japan Meteorological Agency said, generating a tsunami that
hit the same region devastated by a massive quake, tsunami and
nuclear disaster in 2011.
* Michael Sherwood, co-head of Europe at Goldman Sachs
is retiring, after a three decade long career.
* Long-time Fidelity Investments Chairman Edward C Johnson
III will retire next month and will be succeeded by his
daughter, Abigail Johnson, the company said on Monday.
