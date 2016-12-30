Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RBS urged to create investor committee to prevent re-run of 2008

on.ft.com/2huctst

Amazon envisages airborne warehouse to support drone delivery

on.ft.com/2iK4qgq

Councillors tell Labour to take tougher line on immigration

on.ft.com/2ijgbY6

Overview

Shareholders are urging Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to create a shareholder committee to prevent a return to the poor practices that led to the bank's near-collapse in 2008. About 160 investors have proposed to the bank that it allow shareholders to vote at the next annual general meeting on setting up the new committee.

Amazon.com Inc has filed for a patent to use airborne warehouses to store products and serve as a base for delivery-drones. The airships would float at more than 45,000 feet and could either be manned or operated entirely by robots.

Labour councillors said Jeremy Corbyn must take a tougher line on immigration to address the concerns of working class voters. Labour, under pressure from the UK Independence Party, which has strict immigration controls stance, is targeting pro-Brexit working class voters in at least 20 constituencies. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)