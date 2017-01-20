Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Trump picks billionaire owner of New York Jets as UK
ambassador
on.ft.com/2jE7laf
BHP and Vale agree deadline to settle $48bn Brazil disaster
claim
on.ft.com/2iPSXao
Barratt's finance chief departs with immediate effect
on.ft.com/2jtUgOe
Martin McGuinness to retire from Northern Ireland politics
due to illness
on.ft.com/2k8woTA
Overview
* President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that
National Football League team owner Woody Johnson was "going to
St. James," indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post
of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.
* Miner BHP Billiton Ltd,, its partner Vale
SA and their jointly owned Samarco unit have agreed
with Brazilian prosecutors on a June 30 deadline to settle
billions of dollars in compensation claims stemming from an iron
ore mine disaster in 2015.
* Britain's biggest house builder Barratt said on
Thursday its Chief Finance Officer Neil Cooper had left the firm
by mutual agreement just over a year after he joined.
* Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness, a key figure throughout
five decades of conflict and peace in Northern Ireland, said on
Thursday he was bowing out of politics and would not lead his
nationalist party into elections in March.
