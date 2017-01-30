Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Donald Trump defiant as world leaders criticise travel
ban. on.ft.com/2jtd1zP
* Former watchdog Tracey McDermott to join Standard
Chartered. on.ft.com/2jsPyi8
* Benoit Hamon wins French Socialists' presidential
nomination. on.ft.com/2jtbuKf
Overview
* President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his move to ban
entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations
and said the United States would resume issuing visas for all
countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at
home and abroad and new protests in U.S. cities.
* The former head of Financial Conduct Authority, Tracey
Mcdermott, will join Standard Chartered, according to
people familiar with the move.
* France's Socialists on Sunday picked leftwinger Benoit
Hamon as their candidate for the presidential election over
pro-business ex-prime minister Manuel Valls, partial results
showed.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)