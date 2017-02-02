Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Theresa May wins Article 50 Commons vote. on.ft.com/2ksaU3P
* Facebook earnings soar on holiday advertising. on.ft.com/2ks5oy2
* U.S. puts Iran 'on notice' after weekend missile test. on.ft.com/2ksnkIX
Overview
* Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of
the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle
on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch
divorce talks by the end of March.
* Facebook Inc shares rose more than 2 percent in
after-hours trading on Wednesday as the world's largest online
social network reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit
and revenue, helped by continued growth in mobile advertising.
* U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday
signalled a tougher stance on Tehran declaring that it has put
Iran "on notice", following a weekend missile test by the
Islamic republic.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)