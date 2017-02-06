Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Premier Oil explores Falklands options after debt deal gets done

Nextdoor comes knocking with deal for Streetlife social network

Wonga to sell profitable Berlin-based BillPay to Klarna

Premier Oil Plc is preparing to procure finance for a $1.5 billion development off the Falkland Islands, as the British oil producer refreshes strategy after its debt restructuring deal last week.

U.S. neighbourhood social network Nextdoor to acquire British social networking website Streetlife, which has 1.5 million members across the UK, according to people familiar with the matter.

Britain's biggest short-term lender Wonga to sell its German operation BillPay for about 60 million pounds ($74.87 million) to Swedish payments company Klarna to consolidate its dominant position in Germany.

