UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DBS net profit drops 9 per cent in Q4 as bad loans grow
Spotify to add 1,000 jobs in New York, move U.S. HQ to World Trade Centre site
Anger in Berlin over GM plans to sell Opel to Peugeot
Britain's oldest steelmaker receives fresh grant
Overview
DBS Group Holdings Ltd saw net profit drop markedly in the quarter ended December as bad loans increased and net interest margin shrank for the Singaporean banking and financial services company.
Spotify is set add 1,000 jobs in New York by 2018 and move its U.S. headquarters to the World Trade Centre site as part of its ongoing expansion in the United States.
Berlin is furious it received no prior notification that General Motors Co planned to sell its ailing European business to French rival Peugeot SA, as concerns grow that a sale could lead to heavy job losses in Germany just months before an election.
Sheffield Forgemasters, Britain's oldest steelmaker, received a fresh grant from the government to support its 6.5 million pound investment in new machinery as the lossmaking company attempts to reduce its reliance on sluggish oil and gas markets. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)