LSE and D Boerse set to offer more concessions to secure merger on.ft.com/2m8X1pn

Hammond warns 'no pot of money' for extra budget funds on.ft.com/2llcrsc

Bank of England not able to forecast next recession, it admits on.ft.com/2llelck

Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions from their fixed-income clearing businesses to satisfy the European antitrust watchdogs's concerns about their planned merger.

British finance minister Philip Hammond has told MPs that "there is no pot of money under my desk," adding that any extra spending must be paid for through higher taxes or savings elsewhere.

Gertjan Vlieghe, an external member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, warned on Tuesday that the bank will not be able to forecast the next financial crisis or recession. "Our models are just not that good," Vlieghe said. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)