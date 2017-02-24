Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
British American Tobacco aims to double size of vaping
business on.ft.com/2mitkSA
Macron proposes Nordic economic model for France on.ft.com/2miyjCW
Former IMF chief jailed over Bankia card scandal on.ft.com/2miuiP3
Overview
British American Tobacco Plc wants to double the
number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and
again in 2018, it said on Thursday, as it chases rival Philip
Morris International Inc to grab a share of the growing
market.
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Thursday
outlined a Nordic-style economic plan mixing fiscal discipline
and public spending, amid mounting pressure to clarify his
policies as the presidential election nears.
Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato was
sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison by Spain's High Court on
Thursday following a scandal over the widespread misuse of
company credit cards during his tenure at lender Bankia.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)