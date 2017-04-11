April 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Efforts to resolve Northern Ireland deadlock stumble again. on.ft.com/2oZaAfl

* NHS looks to hedge funds to finance possible improvements on.ft.com/2oZf1qo

*Consumers rein in non-food spending as inflation bites on.ft.com/2oZe7dD

Overview

*Attempts to break political deadlock in Northern Ireland have failed again ahead of an Easter deadline to restore the province's power-sharing arrangement between unionists and republicans.

*The National Health service is planning loans from hedge funds to pay for new buildings and equipment because of public spending cuts.

*Britain saw the biggest drop in retail sales, excluding food, in nearly six years in the first quarter of 2017. Retail sales dropped by 0.8 percent in value over the period compared to a year earlier, according to released figures from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)