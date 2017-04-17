GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as techs extend selloff; dollar rises
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Weetabix to be bought by Post of the U.S. for $1.76 bln. on.ft.com/2pvc52i
* UK considers two-year visa for young Europeans after Brexit. on.ft.com/2pvlFC3
* Daily Mail sells viral video-sharing site Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group. on.ft.com/2pvcdyO
Overview
* British cereal company Weetabix is set to be bought by Post Holdings, the No.3 U.S. cereal company, for about $1.76 billion, according to people involved in the transaction.
* Britain is looking at a 2-year fixed visa for young Europeans seeking jobs in the low-skilled sectors in the United Kingdom.
* The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust, has sold its viral video-sharing website Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group for an undisclosed amount.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
