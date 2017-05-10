May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boeing suspends test flights of new 737 Max passenger jet

on.ft.com/2pAv4Iq

Time Inc cuts dividend and shakes up board as losses widen

on.ft.com/2pAN2dA

Barclays chief Jes Staley apologises for pursuit of whistleblower

on.ft.com/2pAHwrp

Pret A Manger studies options for New York IPO this year

on.ft.com/2pANUyR

Overview

Boeing Co said it has suspended test flights of its new 737 Max-8 single aisle passenger jet after discovering problems with the engine.

Time Inc cut its dividend and announced a board reshuffle as the magazine publisher prepares to ramp up cost cuts and sell some titles.

Barclays Plc Chief Executive Jes Staley apologised to shareholders for the "error" he admitted he had made in trying to uncover the identity of a whistleblower.

British food-on-the-go chain Pret A Manger is being lined up for a New York listing. UK-based private equity firm Bridgepoint, which owns a majority stake in Pret, has appointed bankers to prepare a U.S. initial public offering this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)