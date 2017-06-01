June 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Rivals attack May for election debate no-show on.ft.com/2qHsLTq
HSBC to roll out robo-advice for small savers on.ft.com/2qHkWgM
Moody's downgrades Petrofac to junk on SFO probe on.ft.com/2qHCTvo
CVC Capital sets new European fundraising record on.ft.com/2qHOydA
Overview
Prime Minister Theresa May was criticised by participants of
other parties for not attending a televised debate in which
senior politicians defended their promised policies, days before
Britain's June 8 election.
HSBC Holdings Plc is preparing to offer online
investment advice with a personalised service in the coming
months for people with savings of less than 15,000 pounds
($19,309.50).
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Petrofac Ltd by
one notch to Ba1 from Baa3, prompted by the Serious Fraud
Office's announcement earlier this month that it had launched an
investigation into the UK oil services company.
Luxembourg-based private equity group CVC Capital Partners
raised 16 billion euros ($17.98 billion), setting a new European
fundraising record as investors scramble to put money into
leveraged buyouts.
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
($1 = 0.7768 pounds)
